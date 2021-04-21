We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nicholas Lyndhurst’s wife Lucy has paid an emotional tribute to their late son as she marks her husband’s 60th birthday.

The TV star, who is best-known for his role of Rodney in BBC One comedy Only Fools and Horses has reached the milestone birthday and to celebrate, his wife Lucy shared a series of throwback family snaps of Nicholas – and in doing so she touched upon the heartbreaking loss of their son Archie, who died from a brain tumour, aged 19 in September 2020 after a short illness.

Lucy captioned the snaps with this heartfelt post, ‘Six decades of this beautiful human being. My soul mate and Archie’s hero. I never thought this would be part of our story but I will be forever grateful for every moment we all had together. Every day an absolute joy, filled with adventure, laughter and incredible love.’

It continued, ‘Archie is immensely proud of you as I am. It is an honour to be your wife and journey the rest of my days with you even though they are tough without our boy.’

Lucy went on to praise her husband for making her a mother despite losing him as a teenager and added, ‘Thank you for Archie and for loving him and me like you do, we simply couldn’t ask for more. A day to cherish all things you. All my love L XxX.’

Both family and friends have comforted the grieving star Amanda Abbington wrote, ‘Sending you so much love and happy birthday wonderful Nick. Xx.’ And Archie’s girlfriend Nethra Tilakumara added, ‘Adore you both, the absolute best.’

Some people might not know what to say when someone dies. However, Lucy knew exactly how to pay tribute to her son and fans have also rallied around with their love. An Only Fools and Horses appreciation society account put, ‘Beautifully put Lucy, it goes without saying that our thoughts and support are with you everyday and that we wish the wonderful Nick a many happy returns and a big Thank you for so many tears of both joy and sorrow throughout his illustrious career so far.’

Lucy was equally heartbroken on Mother’s Day – the first spent without their son and she uploaded a heart-breaking post at the time which read, ‘My dearest darling boy. To get through today without you is the hardest thing ever. I miss you every minute of every day. I will never stop loving you. Not ever. Thank you for making me a mummy. It was the best adventure I’ve ever had. You never stopped me from smiling ever. Thank you for all those beautiful happy times. I shall be forever in your debt. You teach me everyday to be a better person. Love you today, tomorrow and always. All my love your devoted Mama. 💔🕊🤍💫🐻XxX’