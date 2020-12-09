We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nigella Lawson saying microwave during the latest episode of her BBC2 series Cook, Eat, Repeat has sent viewers into a spin.

The TV cook, 60, was prepping some mashed potatoes when she added a splash of milk, which she told the camera she’d warmed up before in the ‘me-cro-wa-way’.

Unsurprisingly viewers rushed to social media to have their say on Nigella’s playful pronunciation, with TV presenter Julia Bradbury writing, ‘And the country obeyed. Hence forth #meecrowavaay is the new national roll out @Nigella_Lawson #CookEatRepeat.’

Other reactions included:

‘From this point forward, I am heating things up in my mecrowavay‘

‘She just didn’t… did she?! I guess it IS 2020 after all – anything is possible #Mecrowavay‘

‘I actually laughed out loud. Catch me never pronouncing microwave correctly again‘

Watch the Nigella Lawson saying microwave video

‘This made me howl.. my kind of humour is mispronouncing words too @Nigella_Lawson #eatcookrepeat‘

Nigella later cleared things up by confirming her pronunciation of microwave was a joke. One user tweeted, ‘Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?‘

And Nigella responded, ‘Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.’

It’s not the first time Nigella has left fans with questions after one of her programmes. During another episode of the BBC2 series, she went into great detail when explaining how to make ‘double-buttered toast’.

Talking fans through the ‘recipe’, she said, ‘I favour the two-stage buttering approach and so far, only stage one has taken place. That is to say, the moment this came out of the toaster and was lovely and hot, I spread it with butter, so the butter has melted down into it and it’ll give it a fabulous, crumpety bite. Stage two now, ready for it, I need a little more butter and it will stay in some golden patches on the surface. It is unsalted butter, which I always prefer to use, but what I need to do is sprinkle some seasalt flakes over. This is the platonic ideal of toast.‘

Again viewers took to social media in their drones to comment on the need for such a recipe, with one person writing, ‘I think it’s reasonable to say only Nigella could get away with teaching us how to make toast.’

And let’s not forget Nigella’s controversial Carbonara recipe that left people outraged too. Keep on doing you, Nigella!