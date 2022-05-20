We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma-Louise Connolly have welcomed their first child together and revealed their baby’s name and gender.

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first baby in December 2021, a year after they tied the knot in an intimate and private wedding ceremony.

They announced the happy news with a video of Emma’s growing baby bump, with Oliver holding a tiny knitted jumper with ‘yeah baby!’ embroidered on the front. They shared the cute video with the caption, “1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift!”

Now they have announced the birth of their baby in a very similar way, with an adorable black and white video shared on Instagram.

The post announced that Emma had given birth to a baby girl called Bonnie, with the video showing the little one wriggling her legs as they removed her teeny tiny, white socks.

The caption read, “She’s here ❤️🥺 With so much love and pride, we are thrilled to share the safe & healthy arrival of our beautiful baby girl. She has already filled us with so much love and happiness. Our Bonnie Lou Proudlock, 14/05/22. 🎀”

Famous friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their lovely news, with former Love Islander Chris Hughes commenting, “Congrats ❤️”

This Morning’s Rochelle Humes also wrote, “Congratulations beautiful 💕 enjoy this beautiful baby bubble ✨”

And former Made In Chelsea co-stars, Rosie Fortesque and Jamie Lang sent their well-wishes to the new parents.

Just two months ago the new mother shared how excited her own parents were to meet their first grandchild. She posted a series of lovely snaps of her posing with her mother and father holding hugging her and her bump. Her followers have been very lucky, as she has kept them up to date with her entire pregnancy journey.

Congrats Oliver and Emma!