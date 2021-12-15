Made in Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock and wife Emma-Louise Connolly are having a baby

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock and wife Emma-Louise Connolly have revealed that they are expecting their first child together with a heartwarming video.

The couple tied the knot last year in a secret marriage ceremony after being forced to cancel their previous wedding plans because of the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video that showed them saying “I do” and then a black and white clip of Emma showing off her blossimg baby bump.

Oliver can then be seen pulling a knitted baby jumper into view that says “yeah baby” on the front. The couple then laughed together in the footage, while Oliver plants a kiss on Emma’s growing stomach.

In the caption, Emma wrote, ‘1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift! ❤️.’

The lovely video now has accumulated over 70,000 likes, with friends and fans rushing to congratulate the soon-to-be parents.

Fellow Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor, who just welcomed his second child with Millie Mackintosh, commented, ‘Yay🐣🐣🐣.’

While Rosie Fortescue, another Chelsea co-star, said, ‘Congratulations! ❤️’

TOWIE star Ferne McCann also sent the couple her well-wishes, writing, ‘Oh my goodness I have just got shivers. Congrats you two. What a magical time for you both. ❤️.’

The couple got engaged in 2018 and wowed fans with some breathtaking snaps from their intimate wedding ceremony on the 15th of December 2020.

According to Tatler Magazine, their wedding was originally planned to have 200 guests in attendance, but because of Covid-19, just 15 close friends and family members were able to attend.

Sharing a very loved-up picture from the big day, they wrote, ‘Love wins! ❤️ 15/12/20’ and have since shared even more wedding snaps to mark their six-month and one-year wedding anniversaries.

Now exactly a year on from the big day, they’ve announced they’re having a baby!

Congratulations Oliver and Emma!