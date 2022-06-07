We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olly Murs has got engaged to his girlfriend Amelia Tank after romantic beach side proposal.

The Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker previously had fans thinking he’s popped the question back in 2021 during a dance challenge where he cryptically posted “SHE SAID YESSSSS!!!!!!…… to dancing with me tonight 🤪🤣👌🏻” At the time his caption wasn’t a proposal but it could have been to test the water….

As fast-forward six months and Olly, 37, has taken the plunge – getting down on one knee – to ask the love of his life to become his wife. He uploaded a photo taken following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend proposal and simply captioned it, “04.06.2022 💍 Amelia Tank 🤍”

Meanwhile Amelia posted a video clip jumping into Olly’s arms to give his a kiss, with Luke Burr’s cover of Shania Twains’ hit You’re Still the One.

Amelia revealed she got to share the moment with her mum and little brother who were present at the time Olly popped the question.

Video of the Week

And celebrity friends and fans alike have rushed to congratulate the former X Factor star and body builder, who met in 2019 in a gym and started off as just friends. But after the star had an operation on his knee the pair got talking again and the rest is history!

Responding to the news that Olly Murs is engaged Amelia Tank, JLS star Aston Merrygold wrote, “Good lad! Congratulations both of you 🙌🏾”

Marvin Humes put, “Amazing news mate! Congrats to you both x”

And Michelle Keegan wrote, “Awwwww amazing!! Congratulations to you both ❤️ xxx”

One fan wrote, “The best news ever!!!! 😍💍🥂” Another fan put, “Omg sooo happy for you both. Huge congratulations ❤️ You deserve all the happiness in the world Murs x” And a third fan added, “Best place to do it! 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #topoftheworld”

They recently went on their first official trip together, a holiday to Morocco and Olly said earlier this year that it has “sealed the deal” on their romance.

Olly has previously opened up about marriage and babies and the couple share their adorable pooch Missy.

Speaking to New magazine, Olly said, “When we went to Morocco on our first holiday together, we both definitely knew. After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, this is kind of it now, isn’t it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other.”

“When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with’, and I said the same,” the TV presenter gushed.

And Olly, who has undergone a body transformation, paid tribute to Amelia on Valentines Day with a sweet post that read, “How it started vs How it’s going 🔥 Happy Valentine’s Day darlin X thanks for taking that Uber to the gym that morning, my life would really suck without ya x”

Congratulations!