Ore Oduba and his wife Portia are expecting their second child.

The soon-to-be parents of two announced the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable video with the caption, ‘Literally been bursting to share our news with you guys.’

Ore and Portia confirmed their lovely baby news in a chat with Hello! magazine, from their London home on the tenth anniversary of their first date.

“We’re thrilled. I never thought I was going to find the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with so when I think that 10 years on from our first date, we’ve got one amazing little boy and another baby on the way, I get quite emotional. This is the life I’ve always dreamt of,” Ore told the publication.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion and Portia, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed their three-year-old son, Roman Ore, in January 2018.

Portia, who wore a white silk thigh-split gown for the shoot, also recalled the moment they told their son that he is set to be a big brother, revealing they showed him the ultrasound scan photo to help him understand.

She said, “We waited until we had the scan picture to tell him. We showed him and said: ‘Mummy’s got something in her tummy. What do you think it is?'”

Portia said their little boy looked “a bit confused” and replied “chocolate eggs?” to which she responded,” No, it’s a baby.”

The proud mum added, “Roman started to understand more when my bump started showing, so now he wants to say goodnight to the baby and rubs my tummy saying: ‘Hello baby’.”

Since going through lockdown together, the couple shared that they’re prepared to face the struggles that come with having two little ones, when their next tot arrives in October.

Ore said, “The last year has been the biggest test of our entire relationship.

“I thought I’d be terrified [at having a second child], but after this year, I say: ‘Bring it on!’ If we can do 14 months of lockdowns, having two children is nothing – says the man who doesn’t yet have two children!”