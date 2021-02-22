Paloma Faith welcomes second child with partner Leyman Lahcine

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paloma Faith has welcomed a baby girl with her long-term partner Leyman Lahcine.

She’s the couple’s second child together after the singer confirmed she was pregnant in September last year, following six rounds of IVF treatment.

The happy news was announced via Instagram, with Paloma sharing a black and white shot of her baby’s adorable feet. The caption reads, ‘I am of course elated! This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).’

The star has shared her pregnancy diary on Instagram since the beginning, detailing her thoughts and feelings about the experience and giving a realistic view of what being pregnant looks like. Previously, she’s also opened up about being a parent, writing about how ‘lonely’ motherhood can be and why she resented her partner after giving birth the first time.

Paloma Faith captioned yesterday’s baby announcement, ‘I had a planned c-section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me. It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me’.

‘I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard! I don’t know if I wanna put myself through that this time….. but I’m trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire.

‘Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!’

Paloma’s open approach to pregnancy has been applauded by fans, who were quick to congratulate the singer on the happy announcement. They thanked her for being ‘so incredibly honest’ about her difficult experience.

One wrote, ‘This is really refreshing, thank you.’

Another said, ‘Thanks for not pretending it was a magical and pain-free experience!’.

While one fan wrote, ‘Congratulations on your baby girl and your honesty.’

Celebrity pals also congratulated Paloma Faith on her happy new arrival, with Radio 1 DJ and Strictly star Clara Amfo writing, ‘Congratulations!👏🏾💛’.

Video of the Week

Fellow singer Jessie Ware, who announced she was expecting her third child recently, also congratulated the award-winning artist as she wrote a simple, ‘Mazel tov!!!! Xxx’.

I’m a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher, who has given her own honest accounts of parenthood, wrote, ‘Paloma!!!! Huge congratulations you wonderful Mumma! Take care of those nipnips my lovely! Rest rest rest!! Xxxxxx.’

Congrats Paloma and Leyman!