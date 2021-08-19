Pixie Geldof gives birth to her first child with husband George Barnett

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pixie Geldof and husband George Barnett have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2017 with a lavish ceremony in Majorca, was spotted in East London running errands with their newborn baby.

Just last month, Pixie, 30, confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram when she uploaded a beautifully shot silhouette image of her standing naked in the garden to reveal her baby bump behind a sheet draped over an archway, as her husband peered over the wall at sunset.

The photo had her best friend Daisy Lowe comment, ‘Yes magic mumma’.

Others added, ‘Omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!’ and ‘Such a great shot! Sending love Pixie & George.’

Pixie Geldof and George Barnett met through their connections in the world of music and fashion in London as George, 32, is the drummer of band These New Puritans, while Pixie works as a DJ and model. she is also the daughter of music legend Sir Bob Geldof.

Her mother, Paula Yates, was a TV presenter who sadly died in 2000 from a heroin overdose and her sister Peaches died in 2014 following a heroin overdose.

Pixie also has a sister Fifi and a half-sister called Heavenly and she is good friends with none other than Princess Eugenie – as both Pixie Geldof and George Barnett attended their royal wedding in 2018.

Pixie Geldof and George Barnett’s first public outing as parents saw them stop off for coffee as they pushed the baby pram and walked their dog, according to photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

It is not yet known what name they have chosen for their newborn, the gender or how much the baby weighed.

Hopefully, fans will get a glimpse of their new arrival on Instagram, and who knows they might even have some playdates booked in with Princess Eugenie and baby August.