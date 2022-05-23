Pointless host Richard Osman is engaged to Doctor Who star Ingrid Oliver

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Richard Osman is engaged to Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver after nine months of dating.

Lockdown wasn’t an easy time to find love for most people, leaving plenty of people desperate for tips on how to spice up your love life.

However, Pointless host Richard Osman found his happily ever after as he announced his engagement to Doctor Who actress Ingrid.

In an author-to-author interview for The Guardian, Marian Keyes asked Richard, “Is it true you are getting married?”

To which daytime quiz show host Richard replied, “Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?”

After many years of platonic friendship, the Pointless presenter started a romantic relationship with Ingrid in September of 2021.

Richard’s future wife, best known for her role as Petronella Osgood in the BBC science fiction drama, moved into his south-west London home shortly after their romance blossomed.

He mentioned on the Christmas Day episode of Desert Island Discs, “I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.

“That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it’s about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness.”

Richard has reached new heights as a novelist, with The Thursday Murder Club, his debut novel, selling over a million copies and being optioned for cinema by Steven Spielberg.

Richard recently revealed that he will be quitting Pointless to concentrate only on writing.

In a statement, he said, “Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

“I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can’t thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years.”