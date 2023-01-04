Who is Richard Osman married to? All you need to know about the House of Games host's new wife

Since quitting Pointless, Richard Osman (opens in new tab) has returned to BBC screens with his new game show House of Games and while the show has been criticised by viewers for it's 'unrecognisable' celebrity contestants, fans are keen to find out more about who Richard is married to.

The TV presenter and bestselling author of The Thursday Murder Club (opens in new tab) - a crime novel book series - he has signed a further four-book deal with publishers Viking, and while his career continues to go from strength to strength, his love life recently celebrated a new milestone.

Who is Richard Osman married to?

Richard Osman is married to British actress and comedian Ingrid Oliver. The couple, who have been dating for two years, got married last month (December 2022) after Richard shared a beautiful wedding photo to his 1.2m followers on Twitter.

He captioned the snap, "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."

And the snap was shared by their official wedding photographer Nicci Hudson of Adoreleeweddings.

At the time of his announcement, celebrities flooded the post with their messages of congratulations.

Sally Lindsay wrote, "All my best wishes for a happy future."

Victoria Derbyshire put, "A. MAZE. ING. So many congratulations to you both! How wonderful."

And Kate Lawler added, "What a beautiful photo of you both. Ingrid your dress! The hugest of congratulations to you."

It was Richard's second time down the aisle as he has two children, a daughter named Ruby who was born in 1998 and a son named Sonny, born in 2000), from his marriage to his ex-wife. Richard and his former wife divorced in 2007 but they decided to co-parent their children, as Richard previously revealed he does not wish his children to go through the same trauma that he had gone through when his father had left his family.

Who is Ingrid Oliver?

Ingrid Oliver is a British actress and comedian who is best-known for playing Petronella Osgood in the BBC series of Doctor Who (2013-2015). She is also one-half of comic double act Watson & Oliver and starred in Peep Show and Silent Witness.

Having recently got married to Richard Osman at Goodwood House, the Duke of Richmond’s seat in West Sussex, near to where Richard grew up, Ingrid shared a loved up snap of them celebrating the New Year together.

The couple have worked alongside each other on TV when they filmed Celebrity Antiques Roadshow together which aired between Christmas and New Year.

Speaking about the experience, Ingrid shared, "Got to drive an MG Roadster round Norfolk buying antiques with Raj Bisram. Stuff of dreams. Watch me and @misterosman on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight on BBC2 at 6.30. #celebrityantiquesroadtrip #bbc."

How did Richard Osman meet Ingrid Oliver?

Richard Osman met Ingrid Oliver on the set of his BBC gameshow House of Games in 2020 where a group of celebrities compete against each other in a series of quick-paced guessing games.

Richard told viewers on This Morning, about how they started dating, "Ingrid came on House of Games. I knew who she was through social media. We'd never met – I had never met her. I had a little twinkle in my eye, I'll admit that.

"She came on, we filmed that day together. Our first date is completely on camera. After filming, I was thinking, 'How can I ask her for a drink, this is difficult.'"

He went on to reveal that fellow guest, Matthew Pinsent, suggested that they all go for a drink, with Richard adding, "And I thought, thank you!"

Ingrid has previously shared her time on the show with her followers, in November she tweeted a picture from starring in House of Games Champion of Champions which sees previous winners return to take on others to become the ultimate champion and she declared, "Last time I was on the show, I won a fiancé."

The couple got engaged in May 2022 (opens in new tab).

On HoG Champion of Champions this week. Starts tonight at 6pm. Last time I was on the show, I won a fiancé. 💍 #HouseOfGames pic.twitter.com/2hXBK7Cj04November 14, 2022 See more

