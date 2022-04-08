Why has Richard Osman quit Pointless and who is replacing him?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can’t beat a good game show, whether it’s ITV’s Tenable or The Chase, or the Queen’s favourite show, Pointless. But Her Majesty and fans of the BBC One quiz show will be wondering why is Richard Osman quit Pointless and who is replacing him following the news that he is leaving the programme.

Since Pointless launched on screens back in August 2009, the game show with a difference has seen contestants try to score as few points as possible by racking their brains and trying to come up with answers no one else can think of for general-knowledge questions. Spanning 26 regular series and 16 celebrity series Richard Osman has hosted the show alongside Alexander Armstrong for the last 13 years.

But after Richard announced he his stepping down from the show, we look at why and who’s likely to replace him…

Why has Richard Osman quit Pointless?

Richard Osman has announced he’s quit pointless after 13 years on the show to focus on growing his career as a best-selling novelist. Richard, who has filmed more than 1,300 episodes and nearly 30 series over the last 13 years is stepping down from the main weekday version of the show but the BBC has confirmed he will continue to co-host Pointless Celebrities as well as his BBC Two show Richard Osman’s House of Games.

He issued a statement to inform fans of the news, it read, “Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

“I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can’t thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years.” And fans have been sharing their best wishes for the future. One tweeted, “ You and @XanderArmstrong have made the show the success it has become and continues to be. I enjoy all the “real” quiz shows not the trend to entertainment featuring a quiz. Pleased you will still be around for celebrity shows. Long may Pointless continue!” Another fan said, “We’ll miss you Richard!” And a third added, “Knew this day was coming with the success of the books. Will still watch and enjoy it. Be nice for you to put your feet up (after filming celeb version, house of games and writing more novels of course)”

Who is replacing Richard Osman on Pointless? Richard Osman will be replaced by a rotation of celebrity guest presenters who will join Alexander Armstrong who is to remain as host of the show. Alexander added, “Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain. I say that like it’s a consolation – I’m going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday. “But at least I still get him at weekends – and weekdays if you’re watching on Challenge.” Richard, who is a fan of Wordle, published his debut novel The Thursday Murder Club back in September 2020 and it became a bestseller – selling more than a million copies. The global film rights were later bought by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment. And he’s just written his sequel, The Man Who Died Twice, which hit shelves in September. He previously released a book The 100 Most Pointless Arguments In The World’ with Alexander Armstrong.

Who is Richard Osman in a relationship with?

Richard Osman, 51, is in a relationship with Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver, 44, and he admitted he found ‘the one’ in lockdown as he gushed over his girlfriend saying he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. The presenter and author split from his wife in 2007 but has found love again with Ingrid.

Speaking on Christmas Day edition of Desert Island discs, he confessed, “I’m happy with myself, I’ve got these beautiful kids, I’ve met the woman who I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.

“That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it’s about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness.”

Ingrid, who is best-known for playing Petronella Osgood in the BBC One sci-fi show, has appeared alongside Richard on his House of Games show and she is said to have moved into Richard’s home in south-west London.

Ingrid is the daughter of Conservative MP Jo Gideon and starred in BBC sketch show Watson & Oliver.

Meanwhile. Richard shares two grown up children, Ruby and Sonny with his ex wife. But in an interview with The Times he vowed to see his children as much as possible, as his father left when he was just 10 years old.

“When my partnership broke up, I did think, ‘Oh God, this is going to be awful’. I’ve seen my kids nonstop. It was quickly worked out it wasn’t going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief. They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that.”

Pointless is on BBC One weekdays at 5.15pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Related video