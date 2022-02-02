We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Pop Idol star Michelle McManus has announced the arrival of her second child, posting a gorgeous snap of her bundle of joy on social media.

The Pop Idol winner and her husband, Jeff Nimmo, announced that they now have two little boys, having announced her second pregnancy back in November 2021.

Excitedly posting on social media, Michelle wrote, “Goodbye January although I don’t know how any other month this year could top you as you’re the month we welcomed the newest addition to our family.”

Revealing the popular baby names she and Jeff chose for the newborn tot, Michelle continued, “Please say hello to Nicholas Peter Nimmo. Thank you for completing our family and our world. Love Mummy, Daddy & Harry.”

The singer shared a photo of their newborn sleeping in a Moses basket while dressed in a sweet blue and white onesie.

Michelle and Jeff tied the knot 2017 after dating for two years and having their wedding in the Scottish Highlands. They welcomed their first child, Harry, in 2020, announcing his birth to fans on Instagram.

She had told her fans that she had contracted coronavirus while pregnant during Christmas, explaining, “Not quite the Christmas present I was hoping for but thankfully me & bump are now feeling a bit better. So very grateful that I had been double vaccinated.”

Michelle rose to stardom after winning Pop Idol in 2003 and releasing the hit record All This Time. To date, she has only released one album, The Meaning Of Love, which debuted at number three on the UK chart in 2004.

The star has appeared on a number of tv shows, including BBC sitcom Still Game and Scottish lifestyle show The Hour.

She returned to the music industry with a new band, The Flaming Blackhearts, after her stunning wedding ceremony.

Michelle has been open about her pregnancy, praising the NHS for “the care and attention they’ve given”, as she explained, “Myself and Jeff will never be able to thank the staff at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow for the care and attention they’ve given us over the last 9 months to ensure our darling son was delivered safely into the world.

“As a type 1 diabetic my pregnancy was to be a little more challenging but thanks to the constant support from the phenomenal Diabetic and Obstetrics teams at the Princes Royal I sailed through it with no complications, something I could never have done on my own.”