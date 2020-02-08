We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Queen Elizabeth II has always conducted herself in a regal manner. Sadly, the same can’t be said for all the royals...

Prince Andrew hoped his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis would help clear the air over his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But the fallout from the ‘embarrassing’ and ‘shameful’ interview was so disastrous the Queen was forced to prompt the Duke of York to resign from royal duties ‘for the foreseeable future’.

In a statement he said, ‘It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work.’ The Queen was said to be ‘deeply affected’ by the scandal that threatens the future of the Royal Family.

Harry and William; feuding brothers?

By its very nature, the Royal Family has a duty to ensure private matters are played out behind closed doors. But the Duke of Sussex threw out the rulebook when he fuelled rumours of a feud with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

Talking openly in ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry, 35, did little to dispel rumours he’d fallen out with Prince William, 37, when he said, ‘Part of this role, and part of this job, and this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me.’

Last year got off to a shaky start for the Royal Family when the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash while driving near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Although Prince Philip – 97 at the time – was not injured, his Land Rover overturned during the collision and he was left ‘very shocked and shaken’. Two other women involved needed hospital treatment, with one suffering a broken wrist. While the Duke initially failed to reach out to the victims, the Queen sent her ‘warmest good wishes’ following the accident, via her lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison. Prince Philip surrendered his licence.

Charles’ bedtime calls to Camilla

The Prince of Wales left the Queen feeling red-faced in the 90s after an amorous late-night phone call to Camilla Parker Bowles was leaked to the press. The event, labelled Camillagate, happened while Charles was still married to Princess Diana.

According to Ken Wharfe – Diana’s former personal protection officer – the backlash was ‘savage’. Writing in his book he said, ‘Establishment figures normally loyal to future King and country were appalled, and some questioned the Prince’s suitability to rule.’

Zara’s driving ban

Prince Philip isn’t the only royal to get in trouble on the roads, as the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, was banned from driving for six months after she was caught speeding near her Cotswolds home. The 38-year-old already had nine points on her licence when she was handed another four, taking her over the 12-point limit.

Video of the Week

Now a doting father, once upon a time Prince Harry was a party boy who enjoyed wild weekends in Las Vegas. And his antics made him the embarrassment of the royal family back in 2012, when nude pictures were leaked of him letting loose in Vegas. Prince Harry admitted, ‘I let myself down, I let my family down,’ after the scandal.