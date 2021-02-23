Real Housewives of Chesire star Hanna Kinsella welcomes first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Real Housewives of Chesire star Hanna Kinsella has welcomed her first child with husband Martin.

The reality star took to social media on Sunday to share the special news, revealing that she and Martin are parents to a baby son after she gave birth at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

The couple confirmed they were expecting a baby boy in November 2020, with Hanna posting a shot of herself holding a row of ultrasound scan photos.

Hanna gave fans a sneak peek at the tiny tot, posting a gorgeous snap of the baby’s hand with her and Martin’s, during their first days as parents.

While the ITV star did not reveal the baby’s name, Hanna swooned over life as a new mum.

‘Our lives are now complete…I have never felt love like it. Our baby boy has arrived safely into the world 20.02.2021 💙,’ she penned.

Later Hanna posted a lovely photo of her and Martin leaving the hospital with their little one tucked up in a car seat for newborns.

‘We came as two and left as three…words cannot describe how I’ve felt over the last few days, the love I feel for my boy and my husband is overwhelming…our adventures start now son 💙,’ she wrote.

Plenty of Real Housewives of Cheshire fans made sure to leave messages of love in the comment section.

‘Congratulations such a beautiful little family wishing lot of love,’ one wrote.

‘Have a wonderful time in your baby bubble ! Love like no other 💙💙💙,’ added another.

Fellow Real Housewives star Rachel Lugo wrote, ‘Awwwww Han. Congratulations to you both…. I cannot wait to meet him … I’m so happy for you … you are going to be a wonderful mummy ❤️❤️ love you loads …. welcome to the world baby Kinsella xx Auntie Rachel 😍😍.’

Cosmetics doctors Hanna and Martin joined the cast of Real Housewives of Chesire back in 2018, tying the knot in 2019.