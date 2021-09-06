Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington marries partner Andy Parsons

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has married her partner Andy Parsons in a lavish Cheshire ceremony.

Andy is the father of Rebecca’s five-month-old son Albie, who was born in March of this year.

The Olympic champion, who is now retired from swimming, tied the knot with her new facilities manager husband, in a stunning ceremony at Scarlet Hall in Cheshire.

Rebecca was escorted down the aisle by her father Steve and her six-year-old daughter Summer, who she shares with her first husband, Harry Needs.

Rebecca and Andy have been together since January 2018 and met on dating app, Bumble.

They confirmed the news that they were expecting their first child together in September last year, sharing a photo on Instagram of Andy holding an ultrasound scan photo and Summer beaming in a T-shirt with ‘promoted to big sister’ lettered on the front.

Speaking about her and Andy’s nuptials, Becky said, “The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day.”

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the Gold medallist shared details of the touching surprise she had in store for Andy, revealing that she walked down the aisle to Tom Odell’s Grow Old With Me, having kept it a secret.

“We chose all the other music together, but I wanted one little thing that was a surprise for him. He kept trying to get it out of me, but I wouldn’t break,” she told the publication.

“When Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it. She had the most beautiful smile on her face,” Andy added, saying, “She looked incredible.”