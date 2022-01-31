Rihanna is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child, confirming the wonderful news that she and A$AP Rocky are set to be parents last week.

The pop icon and the rap star, both 33, were spotted taking a stroll around Harlem in New York on Friday, with Rihanna baring her blossoming baby bump in the snowy weather, leaving her $8,000 Chanel coat unbuttoned.

In paparazzi photos taken of the couple, A$AP can be seen with his arm wrapped around RiRi while kissing her on the forehead.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, and her beau both looked delighted as they walked along in the snowy New York weather.

While the We Found Love songstress appears to be several months pregnant, this is the first time she and A$AP have been public about the special baby news and they are yet to confirm the baby’s due date or gender.

Despite having been friends for years, Rihanna and A$AP were linked romantically back in November 2020 and have certainly taken their romance to the next level now.

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it,” a source told PEOPLE when the pair first began dating.

A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, recently opened up on his love for Rihanna, hailing her the love of his life.

Speaking to GQ last year, he gushed, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

When asked his thoughts on fatherhood at the time, he sweetly added, “[It’s] in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”