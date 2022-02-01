We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP after the singer wore a bright pink coat, opened at the bottom to reveal a baby bump but fans are desperate to know when she’s due to give birth.

Rihanna, 33, is yet to release a statement on her pregnancy but fans have been going wild over the photographs of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, taken in Harlem, New York.

The pop icon wore low-rise jeans and a long pink puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. A$AP wore a denim varsity jacket and leather pants and could be seen kissing Ri on the forehead in one of the shots.

When is Rihanna due to give birth?

Rihanna is expected to give birth to her baby in the spring of 2022 if the pictures of her baby bump are anything to go by, as the Umbrella hitmaker looks several months pregnant and is not hiding it anymore. However she is yet to confirm her official due date.

In an interview with GQ in May 2021, A$AP described Rihanna as the love of his life. When asked if he was ready to be a father, he replied, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely… I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

The snaps, taken by Miles Diggs, were teased on his Instagram account. Sharing one photo from the shoot, which zoomed in on Rihanna’s bump, he captioned the post, ‘SHE IS,’ otherwise assuaging any and all doubts on the matter.

Reports claim Rihanna could have been concealing her baby bump as far back as September 2021 when Rih and ASAP attended the Met Gala together in New York City. The pair were among the last guests to arrive at the function, and notably, Rih wore an oversized, custom-made gown by Balenciaga

Rihanna attended a ceremony back in November last year to declare Barbados a republic and the inauguration of the country’s first president, at Heroes Square in Bridgetown alongside Barbados’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and Prince Charles was also in attendance. At the time, Rihanna appeared to be showing signs of a pregnancy bump with her mustard-coloured dress.

Before the unexpected pregnancy photoshoot, Rihanna has also been wearing baggy clothing in her appearances. Last week she was seen wearing a bright orange oversized coat when she was spotted at a Sephora cosmetics store in Manhattan last week in New York City.

And a day later in Manhatten, she was pictured carrying a fur scarf which she teamed up with an oversized blue tracksuit top as she walked hand in hand with A$AP Rocky.

How long have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky been dating?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020 which is when the couple made it official. The pair became friends in 2013 when he opened for her US tour dates of her Diamonds World Tour but there have been romance rumours in the years running up to this.

Rihanna split from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January 2020 after three years of dating and just a few months later People reported that RiRi and A$AP were dating—but this wasn’t confirmed publicly until a year later when they went official.

Does A$AP Rocky have any other children?

A$AP Rocky does not have any other children other than the baby his girlfriend Rihanna is expecting.

But in an interview for GQ‘s June 2021 issue, A$AP Rocky was asked if he was ready for fatherhood. At the time he did not mention if he was planning to start a family with Rihanna, but he did say that if it was in his “destiny” to be a dad then, “absolutely”.