Mum-of-three Rochelle Humes has released a cookbook filled with her favourite family recipes.



Available to pre-order now, At Mama’s Table: Easy & Delicious Meals From My Family To Yours is a collection of Rochelle’s favourite family meals, which she began writing down for her children to cook as they grew older.

Along with a snap of the book’s gorgeous cover, the former Saturdays singer took to Instagram writing, “At Mama’s Table..🍴🍝🥄 OMG – Yessss it’s finally happened..and it’s all because of YOU!! My first ever Cook Book 😱”

Rochelle explained how the idea for her cookbook came about, adding, “Over the first lockdown while we all had a lot of time on our hands, a friend said to me that I should start writing down all of my recipes for my kids…because one day they’d really appreciate it…Soooo that’s exactly what I did…”

Promising quick, healthy, and simple dinners that the whole family will appreciate. Telling her fans, “This book (like my cooking) has been done with SO much love from my kitchen to yours. Simple, healthy (some naughty), delicious, nutritious family meals.

“Time-saving meals for the whole family because let’s face it, we just haven’t got time to be cooking something different for everyone 🤯😅”

The book Is set to be officially released on October 14th, but pre-orders are currently available on Amazon.

The daytime TV star, who recently released a powerful Channel 4 docu-film ‘Black Maternity Scandal,’ went on to describe how her social media followers contributed to the book’s creation, adding, “What I didn’t realise was that you would all love it as much as they [her kids] would… honestly you’re all so supportive of me 😭.”

Continuing, “I get SO many messages daily asking how I’ve made dinner or what my hacks are getting veggies down my babies and for my weaning tips... well now you have all the answers.”

We’ll definitely pick up a few copies because her roast dinners are a must-have.