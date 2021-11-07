We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp has recalled the moment he considered 'jumping in front of a train' during his battle with depression.





Roman Kemp has spent the last 13 years on antidepressants due to his mental health struggles, which he revealed all became too much one day in 2019 as he contemplated taking his own life.

“I was caught out in my brain on everything – how I looked, what I was doing wrong work-wise, whether I was doing my job because of who my dad was, whether I was being a good boyfriend,” the 28-year-old told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.

“All these pressures just came on top of me. I remember being in my bedroom not knowing what to do. That day, I thought about going to the train station and jumping in front of a train.”

Roman added: “When I’m in that bad bit, I can’t get out of it and there’s nothing I can do to help the situation. You feel like someone is sentencing you to 30 years in prison and, at that point, you just think: ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.'”

It’s been a difficult 15 months for Roman Kemp as last August, his friend and colleague Joe Lyons took his own life aged 31.

Joe’s tragic death triggered Roman’s documentary, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which drew on the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men.

“Yes [it’s good to be able to help people], but I’d rather have my friend back,” Roman said of filming the documentary.

“That’s what’s so hard. You do this thing and make yourself feel great. But then I remember why I’m doing it and it’s s**t.”

Roman found out about Joe’s death while presenting his breakfast show, which he swiftly, and understandably, ended as he was unable to carry on.

Returning to work a few days later, Roman broke down in tears as he paid tribute to his late friend.

He said at the time: “He was the very first person I met when I walked through the door. I remember thinking he was a bit of a Del Boy.

“He was with me right from my very first show. He taught me everything. I don’t know if I’d be sitting in a radio studio without him.

“He’s the person I’d sit here and rinse constantly. He loved dogs. Obsessed with his daily step count. Never ironed his clothes. He loved his family so much. His dad Ivan, his mum Celia, his sister Lou.”