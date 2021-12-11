We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes quit This Morning on Friday, and now his co-host and wife Ruth Langsford has broken her silence on the matter.

Eamonn, 62—who previously presented the hit ITV show every Friday morning with Ruth before the pair were “axed” after 14 years and replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary last year—has confirmed he is stepping down completely in order to join rival TV show, GB News.

In a statement, he said, “Here is The News ….. I’m joining @GBNEWS from The New Year. Hope you are coming with me and wish me well.

“In the meantime Compliments of The Season to you and thanks for your support folks.”

And, although fans were thrilled that Eamonn is returning to his journalistic roots (he starred on Sky News for 11 years), there were several questions asking who would join on the This Morning sofa, and what she thought of her husband’s new chapter.

Well on Friday night she finally broke her silence.

“And so another chapter begins,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll miss working alongside him but he’s back doing what he loves most….news. Can’t wait to see him back in action!”

The pair have worked alongside each other for years now, and have had to juggle being husband and wife as well as colleagues—which hasn’t always been the easiest journey.

Opening up on the difficulties they’ve faced over the years, Ruth previously told Hello!, “The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it’s like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise.”

Having been a news anchor for so long, Ruth added, “Eamonn’s not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it’s a challenge all the time.”

Thankfully it never put them off and the couple had been at the helm of Fridays on This Morning for 14 years before the reshuffle last year.

With Eamonn having confirmed he’ll be back alongside former Sky News colleague, Isabel Webster, on GB News, Ruth has made it clear she approves of his new co-host. “What a team,” she commented under the picture of them both.