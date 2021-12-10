We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has confirmed that he has quit This Morning to take on a new presenting job at GB News.

The TV host famously presented the Friday edition of This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years, before they were axed from their slot earlier this year.

With Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary taking over the Friday This Morning hosting duties, Eamonn and Ruth took on new jobs as This Morning presenters over the school holidays, filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Now, Eamonn has announced that he will be leaving ITV for good and moving to new channel GB News for a new challenge, confirming rumours that he was set to do so.

“Here is The News ….. I’m joining @GBNEWS from The New Year. Hope you are coming with me and wish me well,” Eamonn announced on social media, letting his fans know about the channel change.

“In the meantime Compliments of The Season to you and thanks for your support folks,” he added.

“So many of you have been asking me.Well it’s been a while but I’m back on News from The New Year ….. all I need is for you to join me 👍 More details over the weekend. Thanks for your support. #GBNews,” he penned in another announcement shared on Instagram.

Opening up further about the career switch, Eamonn explained, “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet. It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

Eamonn’s showbiz pals rushed to congratulate him on the move.

“Great news! Best broadcaster on telly 👌 Will miss you and Ruth’s banter though,” penned Love Island star Amy Hart.

“Yes !!! Fabulous news my friend !!! 👏,” added Lizzie Cundy.

Meanwhile, fans provided a mixed reaction, with some vowing that they wouldn’t follow Eamonn to his new project.

“Sorry won’t be joining you there.,” one told him.

“What an awful decision Eamonn,” a second chipped in.

Others were thrilled to hear of the star’s big shake-up, with one supporter penning, “Many congratulations on your new role. You are an absolute legend.”

“Amazing news! Can’t wait❤️,” yet another continued.