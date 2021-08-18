We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star and comedian Sean Lock has died at home from cancer aged 58, his agent has confirmed in a statement.

The comedy favourite, who appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year was best known for being a team captain on the Channel 4 panel show hosted by Jimmy Carr.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions reads, ‘It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

‘Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.