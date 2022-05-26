We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Great British Sewing Bee star Brogan has announced her pregnancy with her first child as she dubbed them her “proudest make to date”.

Since Sewing Bee’s latest season started Brogan has gone from talented home-sewer to TV fan favourite. When it comes to the challenges the secondary school teacher proved she’s a whizz with shirring and a lover of puffed sleeves and gingham. And her feminine designs have consistently won Sewing Bee judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant’s seal of approval.

Brogan remains one of the final 6 sewers and was not the one who left the Great British Sewing Bee this week. Though eager fans still have many more weeks to wait to find out if Brogan might win, she’s now announced her “proudest make” ever in an adorable new post.

Taking to her Instagram account Brogan announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. The sweet post featured a snap of the mum-to-be wearing a summery floral dress with – you guessed it – puffed sleeves. Her hands are gently supporting her growing baby bump and the sewer is beaming brightly at the camera, pure joy emanating from her.

Video of the Week

“My proudest make to date (and for once I’m not talking about the dress…) ❤️🙈”, she declared as fans quickly took to the comments to congratulate Brogan and her fiancé. And there was a definite theme in their responses!

“Congratulations!! Can’t wait to see your baby makes xx”, one person wrote excitedly.

“Congratulations, that’s lovely news. Think of all the baby clothes you’ll be able to sew next 😍😍”, a third person said, also eager to see Brogan turn her hand to sewing baby clothes.

Whilst another replied, “Eeek such wonderful news!! Congratulations lovely!! 😍🥰❤️”.

“Congratulations really enjoying your makes and style on sewing bee 🧵 🐝 x”, someone else wrote.

Brogan’s love for fashion also came through in her baby post as she revealed that the dress worn in the photo is her “newest make” and that she’d added a waist tie to “flatter [her] growing tum”.

The Sewing Bee star’s pregnancy news comes after Brogan shared a heart-warming photo of herself and her partner for New Year, her glittering engagement ring held out in front of her.

“What a year it’s been! Thank you to every one of you who’s liked, commented or interacted with me on here- it makes me so happy to be able to share my passion with you all 💕”, she wrote alongside it. “Here’s to bigger and better things in 2022… more sewing, more blogging and fingers crossed we’ll finally have a wedding (third time lucky!) 💖”.

Now with a wedding and a baby in her future, Brogan has a hugely exciting time ahead as Sewing Bee viewers continue to watch her journey on the already-filmed show. Whilst Joe Lycett isn’t on Sewing Bee anymore and the Sewing Bee filming location has changed, the magic remains.

And if Brogan’s creations so far are anything to go by, she could be delighting fans for many weeks to come as she and her fiancé prepare to welcome their new arrival.