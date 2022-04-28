We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of The Great British Sewing Bee are delighted that the new series is here but aside from wondering where it’s filmed, many fans are desperate to know why is Joe Lycett not on Sewing Bee anymore?

Back for the new series, the popular BBC show has returned with new host Sara Pascoe and another 12 talented sewers all hoping to impress the judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant with their spectacular sewing skills to avoid elimination and be in with the chance of being crowned winner.

But as the first episode was aired, viewers were wondering what happened to regular host Joe Lycett, with one fan tweeting, “#GBSB I completely LOVE this programme but where is @JoeLycett Missing him so much.” Another fan added, “@joelycett where are you? The reason I watch sewing bee is for you.” and a third viewer tweeted, “Ohhh cant wait but where is @joelycett’

As we look at why he’s absent from the show…

Why is Joe Lycett not on Sewing Bee anymore?

Joe Lycett is not on Sewing Bee anymore as he announced on Twitter after missing the Christmas Special that was aired back in December 2021 that he would not be returning as he felt it was the “right time” to go. In September he tweeted, “A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee but I’ve decided it is time for me to go. My friend the great @sarapascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara! 🐝 “

The popular comedian has hosted the show since 2019 has kept fans entertained with his jokes and hosting skills but happily announced his replacement host Sara Pascoe.

At the time fans were sad but equally happy with the replacement choice. One fan tweeted, “Oh.. well at least you’re being replaced by someone equally awesome.”

Another fan added, “It’s ok to like Sara Pascoe but still be 😢 isn’t it?”

While Joe leaves, returning judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant are back to deliver their harsh critique.

Joe is a comedian and has since gone back on tour of the UK and Ireland for 2022 with his show More, More, More! He posted, “They’ve just released some last min tickets in Stockton this Friday and Saturday. All ticket links at joelycett.com”

How can I contact Joe Lycett?

Great British Sewing Bee is on BBC 1 on Wednesdays at 9pm.