If you’re wondering who left The Great British Sewing Bee this week then you’re probably not alone as fans tuned in for the latest episode of this crafty classic.
It might be only a year since the Great British Sewing Bee crowned its 2021 champion, but for sewing fanatics the show’s next installment likely couldn’t come soon enough. Now the 2022 series has finally landed, bringing with it the judges’ critiques on everything from hems to darts, embroidery and much, much more. There’s even a brilliant new presenter, Sara Pascoe, now that sadly Joe Lycett isn’t on Sewing Bee any more.
And if you’ve been wondering where The British Sewing Bee was filmed after noticing the location switch-up, the next question likely on your mind is whose garments weren’t quite up-to-scratch?
We reveal who left the Great British Sewing Bee and how can you catch up on all you’ve missed as the hit sewing show continues…
Who left the Great British Sewing Bee this week?
Twelve home sewers started out the series and each week a contestant will be eliminated, but the full line up is as follows:
- Angela, NHS health visitor and school nurse, from Lancashire
- Annie, high street fashion brand buyer, from Surrey
- Brogan, secondary school teacher, from Derbyshire
- Chichi, research analyst from Surrey [Eliminated Week 2]
- Christian, store manager from London
- Debra, PA, from North Wales
- Gill, analyst, from Doncaster
- Man Yee, actuary, from London
- Marni, vet, from Devon
- Mitch, theatre manager, from Cumbria [Eliminated Week 1]
- Richy, baker from Shrewsbury [Eliminated Week 3]
- Steve, running coach from Newcastle
How to apply for The Great British Sewing Bee
Inspired by the amazing garments and creativity of this year’s Sewing Bee contestants? Then you might just be wondering how to apply for the next series of the hit BBC competition show. To apply online you must be 16 or above on January 2022 and you must be a UK resident.
Head to the BBC website’s Take Part page to complete the online application form for The Great British Sewing Bee series 9.
Though if you cannot apply online for any reason and would like to have an application form posted then they request that you email your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number to: applyforsewingbee@loveproductions.co.uk.
Or alternatively, you can call to state your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number via: 0207 067 4843. Standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply.
Anyone hoping to apply for the next series of Sewing Bee should get their application in by Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 and online applications will close at 20.00 on that closing date.
And if you’ve yet to dive into The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 then there’s plenty of time to catch up on all you’ve missed so far before the sewers face their next tricky tasks…