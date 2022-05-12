We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re wondering who left The Great British Sewing Bee this week then you’re probably not alone as fans tuned in for the latest episode of this crafty classic.

It might be only a year since the Great British Sewing Bee crowned its 2021 champion, but for sewing fanatics the show’s next installment likely couldn’t come soon enough. Now the 2022 series has finally landed, bringing with it the judges’ critiques on everything from hems to darts, embroidery and much, much more. There’s even a brilliant new presenter, Sara Pascoe, now that sadly Joe Lycett isn’t on Sewing Bee any more.

And if you’ve been wondering where The British Sewing Bee was filmed after noticing the location switch-up, the next question likely on your mind is whose garments weren’t quite up-to-scratch?

We reveal who left the Great British Sewing Bee and how can you catch up on all you’ve missed as the hit sewing show continues…

Who left the Great British Sewing Bee this week?

Sadly, the contestant who left the Great British Sewing Bee this week was Richy. Launching into full sunshine mode for Summer Week, the sewers were tasked with creating a shirred midi dress with on-trend puffed sleeves in their Pattern Challenge. This romantic silhouette has been dominating the high street in recent years and Richy placed ninth out of ten after fellow contestant Steve didn’t manage to finish his dress. For the Transformation Challenge Richy once again didn’t find himself at the bottom of the pack entirely. He made good use of his striped garden hammock to create a strappy sundress that came in sixth place, with Steve finishing in last place again. Going into the Made to Measure Challenge Esme and Patrick agreed that whilst Steve was likely to go at this point, if he aced this and someone else messed up to a “similar degree” he might stand a chance of staying and someone else might leave. Unfortunately for Richy fans, that’s exactly what happened. Richy admitted to never practising his hand-drafted pattern for his harem-style pants and floaty matching top for the co-ord challenge. As he ran out of time, Richy had to abandon the pleats and opted for a gathering on his trousers and though he inserted a zip, it didn’t actually work. In contrast, Steve pulled it out of the bag with his own vibrant co-ord, meaning that Patrick and Esme chose Richy to go home. Speaking after the elimination was announced, the baker said, “I’ve enjoyed it immensely. And I’ve learnt a lot of things from the other sewers. Like, it’s quite special isn’t it?” Next week [Week 4, May 18th] the remaining sewers will face Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Week. Patrick and Esme are tasking them to create a beautiful quilted patchwork jacket from the old scraps of material from past Sewing Bees. If this wasn’t tricky enough, the Transformation Challenge means completely deconstructing and re-sewing old coats into desirable outerwear. Whilst for the Made to Measure Challenge the sewers will use only an unwanted duvet cover to create a perfectly fitting maxi dress for their models.

Where can you watch The Great British Sewing Bee? If you’re looking to enjoy The Great British Sewing Bee’s latest series, then head to BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays. And if you’ve missed the first episode (or any of the previous series) never fear! Each of the episodes are made available to watch via BBC iPlayer, as are series 1-7 and the 2021 seasonal specials.

Twelve home sewers started out the series and each week a contestant will be eliminated, but the full line up is as follows:

Angela, NHS health visitor and school nurse, from Lancashire

Annie, high street fashion brand buyer, from Surrey

Brogan, secondary school teacher, from Derbyshire

Chichi, research analyst from Surrey [Eliminated Week 2]

Christian, store manager from London

Debra, PA, from North Wales

Gill, analyst, from Doncaster

Man Yee, actuary, from London

Marni, vet, from Devon

Mitch, theatre manager, from Cumbria [Eliminated Week 1]

Richy, baker from Shrewsbury [Eliminated Week 3]

Steve, running coach from Newcastle

How to apply for The Great British Sewing Bee

Inspired by the amazing garments and creativity of this year’s Sewing Bee contestants? Then you might just be wondering how to apply for the next series of the hit BBC competition show. To apply online you must be 16 or above on January 2022 and you must be a UK resident.

Head to the BBC website’s Take Part page to complete the online application form for The Great British Sewing Bee series 9.

Though if you cannot apply online for any reason and would like to have an application form posted then they request that you email your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number to: applyforsewingbee@loveproductions.co.uk.

Or alternatively, you can call to state your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number via: 0207 067 4843. Standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply.

Anyone hoping to apply for the next series of Sewing Bee should get their application in by Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 and online applications will close at 20.00 on that closing date.

And if you’ve yet to dive into The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 then there’s plenty of time to catch up on all you’ve missed so far before the sewers face their next tricky tasks…