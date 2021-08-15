We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations to the new parents!





Shenae Grimes Beech and her husband Josh Beech announced the arrival of their second child on Saturday.

The former 90210 star and her British beau welcomed a son, named Kingsley, on Friday and shared the first adorable photos of him on social media.

One black and white photo showed the tot sleeping on his mother’s chest, while another saw Shenae breastfeeding Kingsley while lying in a hospital bed.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Shenae wrote: “Kingsley Taylor Beech Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! “

She added: “Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”

Josh took to his own Instagram page and posted a beautiful close-up photo of his son’s face as well as the same images of him asleep on Shenae.

He wrote: “And just like that, here he is! Kingsley Taylor Beech. Born happy and healthy on Friday the 13th of August. Mama Shen @shenaegrimesbeech is hard as nails and is doing incredibly. Our hearts are full. Thanks for all the messages. We love ya. Beech fam x.”

Shenae Grimes Beech and Josh, who wed in May 2013, are also parents to daughter Bowie Scarlett, who turns 3 next month.

The YouTube star announced her second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day sharing a stunning black and white photo with one hand cradling her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo: “Here we go again!!! We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The actress continued: “We’ve just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for.”