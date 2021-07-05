We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn have split after three years together.

The news of the break up was confirmed by the two yesterday night in a joint statement sent to The Sun.

The announcement read, “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

“We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Sheridan previously revealed that she met insurance broker Jamie in 2018 on the dating app Tinder and the couple confirmed their engagement in 2018.

In December 2019, they announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram, with Sheridan giving birth to son Billy in May 2020.

The Bafta-winning actress is known for her roles in dramas like Mrs Biggs and Cilla, as well as her stage work in Legally Blonde and Funny Girl.

Sheridan has also appeared as a guest judge on Ru Paul’s UK Drag Race and presented the BBC dog grooming show Pooch Perfect.

Gavin and Stacey star also candidly shared her struggles with her mental health following her father’s death in a documentary called Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, last year.

She explained,”My dad died and I think things that I hadn’t dealt with caused the big explosion, mentally. It was like a bomb went off in my head.

“Now I feel like I’ve got a second chance at life.”

Sheridan later admitted that she was having a great time being a mum.

She told Mail Online that it was “the best feeling in the world”, adding, “I mean, I left it later in life, but I think it’s probably the right thing. I wasn’t ready before I met Jamie, and now that I have this little family, I just feel – I can’t explain it – like a contentment, a calm.

“Maybe I was looking for something in the wrong places and now I feel like I’ve found it in this little boy.”