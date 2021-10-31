We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas must undergo urgent scans on all her organs after her doctor was left "concerned" by recent test results.





Shirley Ballas was told by her doctor that the level of testosterone in her body was “the highest she’s seen in a female”.

Shirley initially sought medical advice after Strictly viewers spotted “alarming” lumps under her arm during a recent episode of the show.

But after running some initial blood tests, the 61-year-old said her doctor was “mortified” by the results.

“My NHS doctor is very good, so the fact that she is concerned makes me concerned – and she was mortified by my results,” Shirley said in a new interview with the Sun on Sunday.

“She said I have the highest testosterone levels she’s ever seen in a woman, and testosterone can wreak havoc on the female organs. So she’s requested an urgent scan of all of my organs at King’s College, London.

“She won’t speculate on what the cause is. She just says, ‘We need to deal with this. Let’s deal with the hormones and then see what else is there’.

“So I’ll have the scans and then I’ll be able to let everyone know what’s going on.”

Shirley first shared news of her unbalanced hormones in an Instagram video earlier this week.

The former ballroom champion explained that tests had shown that her testosterone and oestrogen levels were not as they should be.

She captioned the video: “So blood work back. A little concerning so dr is making an appointment at King’s [hospital] to check certain odd things happening in my body I won’t go into the details at the moment.”

Shirley added: “Any way to each and every one of you who started me on this road thank you so much. I’ll keep you all updated each and every one of you.

“Remember health is wealth so I’ll be on top of these issues for the time being. With gratitude to you all.”

Earlier this month, Shirley Ballas expressed her gratitude to Strictly fans who reached out with their concerns after they spotted a lump under her arm when she was judging on the BBC show.

“With a warm heart and sincere gratitude, I want to thank each and every one of them for caring enough to send the messages, for taking up their precious time to be concerned about my health,” she said.