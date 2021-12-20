We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following the death of Carlos Marin music mogul Simon Cowell has taken to social media to share his sadness over the tragic loss of the Il Divo artist.

Carlos’ death was confirmed on Sunday and according to Spanish newspaper El Pais, the musical legend became ill while on tour in the UK. He was placed in an induced coma in a Manchester hospital and his spokesperson told TVE’s Corazón that he had unfortunately contracted COVID.

Simon, who founded the classical crossover group in 2003 under his SyCo record label, led tributes since he formed a special bond with the quartet.

Taking to Twitter with a heartfelt statement following the death of Carlos Marin, the X-Factor judge revealed that the news had left him “devastated”,adding, ‘I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now.

‘I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.’

Carlos had been with his bandmates, American tenor David Miller, French singer Sebastien Izambard, and Swiss tenor Urs Buhler, but the band began postponing their shows.

The death of Carlos Marin comes after he was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, with the official Il Divo Twitter, “hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.”

Members of Il Divo paid respect to the baritone Sunday evening, they tweeted, ‘It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlo Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.’

Band tributes continued as Il Divo penned, ‘For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs.’

Lorraine Kelly, is one of many celebrities who have shared their sadness over the passing. She wrote, ‘This is so sad. I had the joy of interviewing Carlos and Il Divo many times over the years. He was such a class act. Thoughts with everyone who loved him.’

Remembering Carlo’s unforgettable legacy Bruno Tonioli, a judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, added, ‘We had the best time putting together the first @ildivoofficial performance 17 yeas ago. Great voice, great man, a true passionate spirit with wicked sense of humour. We will miss you. So sad.’