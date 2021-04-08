We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Blue star Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen have welcomed their first child.

The new dad told HELLO! magazine exclusively about the news, saying, “We’re so blessed to announce we have a new arrival. Our baby is doing well, Mummy is in recovery and Daddy is rushed off his feet!”

The happy couple, who wed back in 2018, confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together earlier this year.

Taking to social media to share the lovely news of the little one’s arrival, Simon wrote, “We want to be honest and let you know we’re in our perfect bubble.

‘We can’t wait to introduce you to the most perfect baby. We’re so in love. Thank you so much for all your support – it means the world. The Webbe’s xxx. Thank you all for the support, all three of us thank you “

Antony Costa, Simon’s Blue bandmate, congratulated the singer and Ayshen on the birth of their child in the comments section of his post.

Antony, 39, joked that he’ll be the best “uncle” of the band members, alongside Duncan James and Lee Ryan, who is also expecting a baby.

Simon and Ayshen have been transparent about their relationship, even revealing that Ayshen became pregnant but miscarried six months after their wedding. The couple later shared that they were devastated when it happened again a year later.

Now that the happy couple have welcomed their first child, fans have been showering them with well wishes.

‘Massive congratulations to you all this amazing news massive congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍😍’, one penned online.

‘👏👏👏👏so excited for you both big congrats. Little angel sending you all lots of love x,’ ’ added another.