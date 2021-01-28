We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon proved she's one of the most adventurous mums out there, making a DIY beach by filling her bathroom with sand yesterday.

The Loose Women panellist and former X Factor star took to Instagram to share her brave beach creation with her followers, explaining she’d decided to transform her bathroom into a giant sandpit after over-ordering on supplies for the garden.

With the UK in lockdown for the third time and travel off the cards, Stacey decided to bring the magic of a sun soaked beach to her home… Well, sort of.

Posting a series of pictures of her sons Zachary, 12, Leighton, 8, and one-year-old Rex having the time of their lives in the bathroom beach, Stacey provoked a response of both shock horror and delight from her fans.

‘Tonight I caved. I feel like this might be the only beach they visit for quite a while so I thought why not ey… I’ll also be using this as bribery until the end of time… 😂 The next time they say they don’t want to get out of bed, brush their teeth, eat their dinner, log on to teams I’m going to remind them of the time I said “ok then fine, let’s build a beach in the bathroom” 😂🙏🏼,’ the Essex born TV star penned.

‘I’m not joking when I say. I can’t believe that after all of this The sand bag is still practically full. If anyone is in need of some sandpit sand I’m your girl 😂😂🙈🙈Happy Wednesday love you all 🙏🏼😂🙈.’

Her pals and followers flocked to the comment section in disbelief, with some fellow parents applauding her for the bold yet slightly bonkers move and others airing their dread at the thought of having to clean up ALL of that sand.

‘You are literally the best mother ever!!! Absolute goals 😂👏🏽,’ one wrote.

‘OMGOSH Stace it’s official you are mad 🤣 please do a montage of you cleaning this up. 🤣

Such an amazing mum ❤️,’ another penned.

‘Oh my god… you’re bonkers. This is giving me anxiety 😂😂 there’ll be sand everywhere 😲😲, a third chipped in, while another agreed, adding, ‘This is absolutely panic inducing! You’re a good woman Solomon, I’ve broke out in a cold sweat.’

Even Stacey’s bestie, cleaning queen Mrs Hinch seemed impressed, commenting, ‘Stace 😂😂😂 I LOVE this 🏝 seems neither of our baths have gone to plan tonight 😂 lots of love to you all! Beautiful pickles xxx 💙.’

Honestly, we reckon Stacey is going to be finding sand in her toothbrush for years to come but it somehow seems worth it!