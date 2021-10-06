We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her baby girl, confirming the arrival of her and Joe Swash’s first daughter on Instagram.

Stacey revealed she was expecting her fourth child (her second baby with fiancé Joe Swash) in June.

With fans having been desperate to know if Stacey had given birth this week, she finally revealed that she welcomed her baby girl on her 32nd birthday.

Their new daughter is now the little sister to Joe and Stacey’s two-year-old son Rex and Stacey’s sons Leighton, nine, and Zacharay, 13, and Joe’s son Harry, 14.

What is Stacey Solomon’s baby girl’s name?

Stacey is yet to confirm the name of her newborn daughter, but has already shared plenty of glimpses of the newest addition to her brood.

The Loose Woman star, who left the show ahead of her due date, took to her Instagram Stories to share her dramatic birth journey with her four million followers.

In the first black and white clip, Stacey filmed herself at the hospital, having her contractions monitored and captioned the post, ‘I woke up feeling a little twingey so I went to check in on her. She seemed happy as Larry and the contractions weren’t too strong, so I went home…’

In the next clip, Stacey was at home experiencing contractions and leaning on Joe for support. She wrote alongside the video, ‘She decided she was ready to meet us, immediately. So our community midwives came straight over with all the gas and air.’

We then saw Stacey using gas and air and she admitted at this moment she regretted leaving the hospital and not having an epidural.

But in the next video, their baby girl had arrived and fans were treated to a series of adorable clips of Joe and Stacey cradling their new bundle of joy.

In an especially cute snap, Stacey was in bed, surrounded by her eldest sons, Leighton and Zachary with Joe putting their daughter in a new baby grow and cuddling her.

Stacey concluded her stories with, ‘Born at pickle cottage on mummy’s birthday… Welcome to the world darling girl we love you more than you’ll ever know.’

The new mum of four then shared the cutest picture of their baby to her feed, with the whole family holding her, and a caption that read, ‘Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤’’