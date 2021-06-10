We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Loose Women panellist shared the lovely baby news with her Instagram followers, posting a series of photos and videos featuring her ultrasound scan.

Stacey confirmed that she and fiancé Joe Walsh would be expanding their blended family in a sweet post that read, “We are growing another pickle,” adding, “We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance.”

Stacey, who rose to fame on the X Factor in 2009, wrote a series of candid posts about coping with recent miscarriages and how she and had struggled to get pregnant again.

She wrote in her Instagram story, “Sorry I’ve been so quiet… But we have something we are excited to share with you… I feel so nervous for so many reasons.”

The star, who has older sons Zach, 13, and Leighton, 9, from previous relationships and two-year-old Rex with Joe, confirmed the happy news, adding, “For a really long time we have been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times…”

Joe is also dad to 13-year-old son Harry from his relationship with ex Emma Sophocleous.

The expectant mum explained, “We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys.

“It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…”

Stacey then admitted that she had been feeling under the weather. At first, she didn’t want to know if she was pregnant. She eventually had a scan, which revealed a heartbeat.

The couple shared adorable footage of them working together in the grounds of their new home, Pickle Cottage, with a caption that read, “We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”