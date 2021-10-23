We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has shared the beautiful meaning behind her daughter Rose's full name.





Stacey Solomon took part in a fan Q&A on Instagram on Friday where she was asked the inspiration behind Rose’s name.

Stacey and fiancé Joe Swash welcomed Rose Opal Solomon Esmè Swash on October 4th, but very nearly named her Autumn.

She explained: “We loved Autumn but the initials didn’t work and then every evening after she was born (the sun goes down right outside her window). So I’d watch it set from in there and it always shined on her mobile and lit up the rose.

“That’s when we knew she was our Rose…”

Speaking about her daughter’s middle names, she added: “Opal – because I still can’t believe she was born on my birthday so we had to have our birthstone in there.

“Esmé – because we wanted a name with ‘E’ so her initials would spell out ‘ROSES’ and Esmé means ‘loved’ so we thought it couldn’t be more perfect.”

Stacey revealed she was expecting her fourth child (her second baby with Joe) in June and earlier this month she finally revealed that she welcomed her baby girl on her 32nd birthday.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her bundle of joy next to a rose to announce her name, Stacey penned: “Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower – Our precious jewel – who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose.

“We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all.”

Their new daughter is now the little sister to Joe and Stacey’s two-year-old son Rex and Stacey’s sons Leighton, nine, and Zacharay, 13, and Joe’s son Harry, 14.

Stacey Solomon detailed her dramatic birth journey with her followers at the time, later sharing the cutest picture of the newborn to her feed, with the whole family holding her, and a caption that read: “Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…”