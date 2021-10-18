We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adam Peaty has responded to the ‘almost kiss’ moment with pro partner Katya Jones, that sent viewers spiralling on Saturday night.

The Olympic swimmer and Strictly 2021 star wowed viewers during the fourth week of competition with an Argentine Tango, but it wasn’t just the dance that got Strictly fans talking. A moment at the end of the duo’s performance saw viewers take to social media, convinced that the notorious ‘Strictly curse’ was at play, after it looked as though they were close to kissing.

Viewers believed there was a moment of heat and an ‘almost kiss’ as the two ended their Tango.

Strictly fans rushed to Twitter to react, wondering if the pair really were about to lock lips.

One wrote, “Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!”

Another added, “I swear Adam was gonna kiss Katya then and had to remind himself where he was!”

A third asked, “DID WE ALMOST SEE THE STRICTLY CURSE PLAY OUT ON LIVE TELEVISION?!?!”

Now, Adam, who shares one-year-old son George with girlfriend Eiri Munro, has responded to the online reaction to set the record straight.

Adam, posted a still of his and Katya’s passionate performance on Instagram and captioned the post with, “We go again, thank you so much for all your support! Such a relief!”

Breaking his silence on the controversial moment, he added, “To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real-life consequences. I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy ⚡️⚡️⚡️.”

He also posted two cute snaps of baby George and revealed that he had spent Sunday with his family, adding, “Great to spend some much needed time today with my boy 🖤.”

Meanwhile, Eiri left TikTok users laughing as she also responded with a hilarious video poking fun at the controversial moment.

In the clip, she can be seen pretending to cry, alongside the caption, ‘Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman,’ she then fake screamed and the caption changed to, ‘Finding out 10 million people also watched it live.’