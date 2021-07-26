We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adam Peaty had the hopes of the nation resting on him as he returned to defend his title at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but who is the swimmer and does he have a girlfriend?

Adam Peaty might have gone into the 100 metre breaststroke as the favourite but as we all know, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a victory. Thankfully for him and Team GB, Adam’s world class skill saw him come through to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo and win yet another gold medal. The swimmer now prepares to take on the mixed 400 x 400 relay medley heats next as the Games continue. But having caught the attention of eager viewers with his impressive victory, some might now be wondering exactly who Adam Peaty is.

Here we reveal all you need to know about the talented sportsman, whether he has a girlfriend and if they have children…

Who is Adam Peaty?

Adam Peaty is a 26-year-old British swimmer and world-record holder in the 100 metre breaststroke, the same event he just won his latest Olympic gold medal in. Adam has now not only won Great Britain their first gold medal of the Tokyo games, but made history as the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title.

Prior to these games, he received the gold medal in Rio for 100 metre breaststroke and has also been crowned World Champion eight times, European Champion sixteen times and Commonwealth Champion three times. His favoured events are 100 metre breaststroke, 50 metre breaststroke and he also often competes in the medley relay.

At the Rio Games, he beat his own world record in the 100 metre breaststroke final to finish in a staggeringly quick time of 57.13 seconds.

Speaking ahead of the defence of his title, Adam discussed his confidence going into the Tokyo Olympics. As reported by Sky News, he told reporters, “It’s not an arrogant thing, it’s just a mindset that we’ve built up. I want to go out there and do what I do. And if I do perform, then I don’t think many people would get close.”

Despite his prowess in the pool as an adult, however, it seems things weren’t always quite so easy as, according to The Independent, Adam was actually afraid of water as a child.

This was supposedly caused by his brothers convincing him that sharks could swim up out of their bath’s plughole to get him. Eventually, the Staffordshire-born swimmer took the plunge and he and his friend took swimming lessons together, with him joining Dove Valley Swimming Club, followed by City of Derby Swimming Club.

His coach Melanie Marshall is said to have spotted his breaststroke talent and she has remained with him throughout the years of his success.

Does Adam Peaty have a girlfriend?

Adam Peaty does have a girlfriend, Eirianned ‘Eiri’ Munro, and the couple have been dating since meeting at the University of Loughborough, where Eiri is understood to have recently graduated with a degree in Fine Art. Following Adam’s historic win in the pool at Tokyo, Eiri took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of her holding the couple’s son as they watched Adam’s medal award ceremony on TV.

‘What a wonderful feeling’, she captioned the wonderful picture. Whilst on Instagram ahead of Adam’s race, she posted a picture of her partner, sharing her pride at being able to watch Adam swim.

‘Whose excited to watch Adam swim!?!? I am so so SO PROUD of him. I wish I could be there to support and celebrate these monumental life moments with my boo, I just have to hope he feels all the love we’re sending from the other side of the world😢 We’ll be watching from the comfort of our sofa at 3am in the morning – or rather the edge of the sofa!’ she wrote.

‘This feels like a good moment to thank those who love and support Adam, especially those that do so 365! You’ve made this journey so wonderfully exciting. It means so much to us. Hope everyone enjoys the show tonight!!! It’s gunna be a good one!’

And despite what was no doubt an anxious wait, Eiri was likely absolutely delighted to see Adam defend his title.

Does Adam Peaty have a child?

Adam Peaty and his girlfriend Eirianedd welcomed a son named George-Anderson Adetola Peaty in September 2020. The couple announced the exciting news that Eiri was pregnant back in April last year and later confirmed that their little one would be a baby boy. Though they didn’t end up giving him one of the top Olympic-inspired baby names!

During his interview with reporters ahead of his Olympic performance, Adam opened up about how he has been going out there in the big championships to do it for his loved ones.

“I don’t really go out there for myself. Not anymore, anyway,” said the champion. “I go out there for my son, for my family, for the people who have supported me to achieve, and most importantly at an Olympics, you go out there for your country.

“So down that last 50m at an Olympic Games, I know I’ve got the whole country on my back and behind me.”

Adam went on to reveal how his son and becoming a father has inspired him in the pool, explaining, “I think having a son now as well has just made me appreciate these moments a little bit more.”

He continued, “He’s with me every single day anyway (in my mind) when I’m away from him and with him, I perform and train like they’re on my back and I like that. It’s just being a father, right? I love it.”

George was likely just as excited as his proud mum to watch Adam achieve his 2nd Olympic gold medal.