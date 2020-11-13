We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has barely begun and already the ballroom has been thrown into chaos.

Stars Nicola Adams and her professional partner Katya Jones have been axed from the popular show. This news comes after it was reported Jones’ had tested positive for Covid-19.

This isn’t the first Covid-19 related challenge that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has had to face. The tour is currently postponed due to the pandemic and the audience has been recently removed.

Now with neither Adams nor Jones able to return to the ballroom after this shocking announcement, the line-up will be down to just 9.

What does this positive Covid-19 test mean?

Professional dancer Katya Jones was not showing any symptoms before she received her positive test.

However the BBC has now reported that both Jones and Adams were now self-isolating in separate locations.

Whilst the Strictly pro will have to self-isolate, Adams will also have to avoid contact for 14 days. As a result, the two will not be able to return for the remainder of the current series.

As Strictly’s first same-sex pairing, viewers were excited to see how this revolutionary and popular pairing would fare on the show. Their disappointment at the news of their departure is shared tenfold by the partners themselves.

Two-time Olympic champion Adams has reportedly said she was “absolutely devastated”. Her competitive spirit and bravery emerged as she explained she had “so much more to give and so many people to win this for”.

Adams has said she felt it was “amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry”.

Meanwhile Jones also praised her partner, stating she had “loved every moment” and “made a friend for life”. She added that “dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration.”

Producer Sarah James has also praised the committed dancing partnership. Speaking of the show’s incredible sadness that Jones and Adams would not be able to continue, she mentioned their “brilliant partnership”.

James went on to hint at the possibility their dancing days are not entirely over: “We’d like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future.”

Presenter Claudia Winkleman also responded to the shocking news. On Twitter she commented about the sadness at seeing the pair go and called them ‘completely brilliant’.

This fan-favourite pairing are the first couple in Strictly’s history to be forced to leave the show due to illness.

Though it may not be the last we see of them this year after all. Presenter Gethin Jones has now confirmed the pair will return to spin-off show It Takes Two.

Currently filling in for Rylan Clark-Neal who is also self-isolating, Jones told viewers: “We will get them on the show for a chat as soon as their self-isolation period is over”.

When will Strictly Come Dancing be on next?

According to the PA news agency four crew members have also been forced to isolate after having contact with Jones. Fellow celebrity dancer HRVY had also tested positive before the launch show. However he was able to self-isolate in time to take part in this year’s series.

With the rest of the cast currently unaffected, Strictly Come Dancing will be continuing as planned.

Strictly will be broadcast at 7:10pm on BBC One on Saturday 14 November.