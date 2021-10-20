We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay has admitted she ‘won’t tolerate’ a radio host who branded her ‘chubby’ live on air in a vile body-shaming comment.

The youngster, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in which she is partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

But despite receiving a positive reaction from the judges on the dance floor, off-screen, Tilly has shared the negative abuse she’s been suffering about her weight and took to her Instagram to tell her followers about the abuse she has received from one person in particular.

Tilly shared a clip of the audio in which LBC radio presenter Steve Allen, 67, can be heard telling his national radio listeners Tilly is a “chubby little thing”.

On the soundbite, Steve says, “She can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already. She’s a chubby little thing isn’t she, have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Penning a statement in response to the nasty comment, Tilly told her followers, ‘I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

‘Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

‘It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative. This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.’

She warned, ‘But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.’

She added, ‘However I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance. Love Tilly xx.’

Sharing the heartbreaking response, Tilly simply added, ‘#bekind.’

Tilly’s celebrity pals and Strictly co-stars rushed to her defence, bombarding her with kind words.

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice wrote, ‘Some people are very nasty !! Don’t listen to this crap .. we love You girl ! #bekind’

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and former Strictly dancer, put, ‘#BeKind…. How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone’s mental health. You are a POWERFUL young lady! Wear your crown w/ your head held high.’

And fellow contestant and former Bake Off contestant John Whaite added, ‘He’s a piece of old sandpaper love, worn and used and has nothing to offer the world. And his vicious scratching has only left you polished and more fabulous. Love you. ❤️‘

Now, Tilly’s fans have called on Steve to apologise for his cruel words, with many flooding his Instagram. One said, ‘Think you owe Tilly an apology!!! Body shaming a 19 year old year!! Rank.’

And another added, ‘Think about what you’ve said and apologise.’

Meanwhile, contestants’ dances and song choices have been revealed ahead of Saturday’s show. And as Giovanni Pernice’s upcoming dance is a likely nod to his ex Maura Higgins, Tilly and her dance partner will be doing the Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction.

Good luck Tilly – and tell the haters to Foxtrot Oscar!