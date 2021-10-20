We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis' upcoming dance is a likely nod to his ex Maura Higgins for this reason.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis’ next dance is a likely nod to his ex Maura Higgins because of the song choice.

The professional dancer and his Love Island girlfriend reportedly called time on their four-month romance after Maura unfollowed him on Instagram and then deleted all photos of him. And he has since done the same.

The couple, who were first spotted watching the Euros 2020 together, were due to move in together but it appears their relationship has fallen victim to the Strictly Curse.

It’s understood that pals are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether they’ll work things out as Giovanni is so busy.

A source told The Sun, “He’s been focusing on Strictly, training his celeb partner Rose 24/7, and they’ve become really good friends. He’s even been learning sign language from Rose, showing it off on social media.

“Maura’s decided to take a step back and let him concentrate on the show.”

And as Giovanni and his EastEnders dance partner Rose get back to rehearsals after making it through to the next week in Strictly Come Dancing 2021, their new song and dance choice has been revealed ahead of Saturday’s show.

Giovanni and Rose will dance the Viennese Waltz to Alicia Key’s hit Fallin’ – and the song lyrics seem fitting for the state of their romance.

The lyrics which include ‘I keep on fallin’ In and out of love With you, Sometimes I love ya, Sometimes you make me blue, Sometimes I feel good, At times I feel used, Lovin’ you darlin’, Makes me so confused.’

Maura is said to be ‘devastated that it’s ended as reports claim Giovanni ‘ended it weeks ago’ because he ‘didn’t want to settle down’.

The Ann Summers ambassador and the Strictly pro are described as “strong-willed” so their relationship was quite fiery at times.

Giovanni has been linked to a string of celebs, including Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, soap actress Georgia May Foote and former TOWIE star Jessica Wright who recently tied the knot to William-Lee Kemp following a French Alps proposal.

Maura Higgins is said to have started dating Giovanni Pernice just two months after ending things with her ex Christopher Taylor. And before that, she dated her Love Island co-star Curtis Pritchard.

Meanwhile, so far this series, the Strictly leader board has been awash with high scores, and with a place at next week’s Halloween Special up for grabs you can expect more fierce competition this Saturday when celebrities pull out all the stops to impress both the judges and viewers at home.

If you missed Giovanni and Rose’s performance last week, which earned them a seven from judge Craig Revel Horwood you can watch a clip of it here…

Here are what the other dancers will be dancing to this weekend.

AJ & Kai Argentine Tango Edge Of Seventeen Stevie Nicks Judi & Graziano Cha Cha Physical Olivia Newton-John Rose & Giovanni Viennese Waltz Fallin’ Alicia Keys Sara & Aljaz Rumba You’re Still The One Shania Twain Tilly & Nikita Foxtrot Little Things One Direction Adam & Katya Samba Faith George Michael Dan & Nadiya Viennese Waltz She’s Always A Woman Billy Joel John & Johannes Charleston Milord Édith Piaf Rhys & Nancy American Smooth I’ve Got The World On A String Michael Bublé Tom & Amy Salsa Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Ugo & Oti Rumba Leave The Door Open Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC 1 on Saturday from 7.05pm-8.55pm. Viewers can also watch the show on catch-up on the iPlayer.