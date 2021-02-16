We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown's Gillian Anderson has 'won back' Netflix writer ex Peter Morgan after he reportedly ditched her for Jemima Khan.

The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson is said to have rekindled her romance with ex Peter Morgan.

Gillian, reportedly split from Peter in December, after four years together but exes are said to have decided to give things another go.

Peter was said to have moved on with Jemima Khan but it looks like they’re history, after it’s claimed the writer joined Gillian in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic where she is working on the film set of White Bird: A Wonder Story.

According to The Daily Mail, The Fall actress is spending the next two months there. One of Jemima’s friends told the newspaper, “Peter pursued her, rather than the other way around. He persuaded her that they would be great together, but has now gone back to Gillian.

“This has happened in the past week. She is pretty knocked for six about it.

“People are appalled by his behaviour. It seems really rather unstable. He had said he was serious about Jemima and she was certainly serious about the romance with him.”

Gillian, who joined the cast of Netflix’s The Crown Season 4 as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher after finding love in 2016 with Peter – telling friends at a party in New York where the pair were promoting The Crown that they were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, fans of the show have been wondering ‘Is The Crown on Netflix true?’

Gillian, has a daughter Piper, 26, with ex-husband Clyde Klotz, and sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, with ex-partner Mark Griffiths, who she dated until 2012.

During the brief split, Gillian and Peter remained friends and it looks like they’ve been able to work through their differences.

Gillian previously admitted the pair would split if they ever lived together. She explained, “If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is, it feels so special when we do come together. And when I am with my kids, I can be completely there for them. It’s exciting.

“We choose when to be together. There is nothing locking us in, nothing that brings up that fear of ‘Oh gosh, I can’t leave because what will happen to the house, how will we separate?'”