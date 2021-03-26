The One Show’s Alex Jones announces she’s pregnant with third child live on air

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The One Show’s Alex Jones announced she’s pregnant with her third child live on air last night.

The television presenter confirmed her second pregnancy on the show back in 2018, before giving birth to her son the following year.

Alex said that she and her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thomson, are expecting a “little girl” in the coming months.

The big announcement came as co-host Ronan Keating made a comment about ‘lockdown babies’ and asked Alex if there was anything she wanted to add.

Alex replied, “I feel really nervous all of a sudden. It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time.

“I mean lockdown has been anything but predictable and we’ve had some really unexpected news – baby number three is on the way.”

She said to Ronan, who welcomed his second child with wife Storm last year, “I need all the tips. We didn’t see that one coming but we’re delighted.”

The former Boyzone member congratulated Alex and said he was “so excited” for the couple, before reading out other congratulatory messages from audience members.

Alex Jones took to Instagram shortly afterwards to share her news, writing, ‘The best surprise ever. 💕’ underneath a photo of the family.

Friends of the presenter have been quick to congratulate the star on her incoming arrival, with fellow TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley writing, ‘H U R R R R R R R R A H !’.

Louise Redknapp wrote, ‘Congratulations 👏👏👏’ and co-host of the Martin Lewis Money Show, Angellica Bell, commented, ‘CONGRATULATIONS AMAZING! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍’.

‘Yay congratulations beauty..magic number ✨’, wrote Rochelle Humes.

Alex and Charlie already have two sons together, Teddy and Kit. Previously, Alex has also spoken out about the difficulties of parenthood, pregnancy and conception after suffering a miscarriage a couple of years ago.

Congratulations Alex and Charlie!