We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The One Show is to get two new permanent hosts but who are the new One Show presenters?

The One Show has confirmed two new permanent hosts following Matt Baker’s exit last year. The popular primetime show, which airs on weeknights on BBC One from 7pm, started back in 2006 and this is the first new permanent hosts have been appointed on the programme in a decade.

Previously guest presenters like Kym Marsh and Chris Ramsey had been filling in for Matt and presenting alongside regular host Alex Jones, who is pregnant with her third child.

Who are the new One Show presenters?

Former footballer Jermaine Jenas and singer Ronan Keating will join long-standing Welsh host Alex Jones to be new presenters on The One Show.

The new presenting format will start on Monday, 10th May, and will see Jermaine co-present with Alex, who has hosted since 2010, from Monday to Wednesday. While Ronan will take his position on the sofa on Thursdays and Fridays.

Since Matt Baker announced his departure from the show last year, Alex has been co-hosting the show with guest presenters – including Jermaine and Ronan – and after their brief stints in front of the camera, they have been made permanent replacements.

Speaking about his new role, Jermaine, 38, said, “I’ve absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already. I’m really looking forward to joining as a full-time host alongside Ronan.”

If you’re wondering why Jermaine Jenas stopped playing football, it’s because he was unable to fully recover from a knee injury so he formally announced his retirement from football in January 2016 on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Former Boyzone Star, Ronan Keating, who is dad to sons Jack, 22, and Cooper, four, and daughters Missy, 20, Ali, 15, and Coco, who was born last year, has been a fan of the show for years.

He said, “I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes.”

The BBC confirmed that members of The One Show’s extended family of presenters, including Amol Rajan, Alex Scott and Chris Ramsey, who welcomed his second child with wife Rosie this year, will continue to co-host episodes across the year.

Video of the Week

Speaking about her new co-hosts, Alex said, “Presenting The One Show is such a special privilege, especially in the last year. I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times.

“We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa. It’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round.”

Why did Matt Baker leave the One Show? Matt Baker, 43, stepped down from his role on BBC’s The One Show at the end of March last year to run his family’s farm after his mum had an accident. Speaking about his departure he said, “It basically happened because of the situation we were in. “My dad rang me up one morning totally out of the blue and said, ‘your mum’s had an accident’. She was down in the sheep pen and got knocked over by a flock of sheep. “She broke her leg and she was in the hospital, and it turned out she needed a knee replacement – and here we are.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CNK43eApGDx/

In making the announcement to viewers at the time he said, “The One Show has been a massive part of my life for a decade now and I’ve loved every second of being a part of it, but I’m going to be leaving this green sofa in the Spring. It’s time to give someone else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, our One Show viewers really are.”

The dad-of-two has continued to front Countryfile but his new reality series Our Farm in The Dales on More 4 alongside his wife Nicola Mooney and the couple’s two children; Luke, 11, and nine-year-old Molly.