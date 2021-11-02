We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Vamps star James McVey has married his model girlfriend Kirstie Brittain.

The boyband member shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a gorgeous photo of him and Kirstie being covered in confetti after tying the knot at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

The lead guitarist posted a series of of stunning photos from his big day, along with an adorable note to his now-wife that read,”I never believed the cliché ‘best day of your life’ thing, then it happened.”

James popped the question to Kirstie in 2019, after fellow I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campmate and 2018 King of the Jungle, Harry Redknapp helped him pick the perfect ring.

James announced their engagement on Instagram sharing a gorgeous message to his wife-to-be.

Speaking on the life-changing moment James explained, “He did come, yeah, he came and it’s beautiful! he came, and it’s really lovely. I really like him. He’s really class.”

James and Kirstie were set to wed in November of last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the ceremony.

James told Metro at the time, “It is meant for November, but the problem is that the government haven’t really set out any plans for how weddings can go back to normal.

The couple had to reschedule their big plans due to lockdown wedding restrictions that only allowed thirty people at a reception and required them to remain socially distant.

The pair were committed to keeping to wedding traditions as James continued, “We have elderly relatives in Liverpool who would have to travel down to Dorset where we’re getting married. Kirstie and I are thinking it’s best to postpone it until Halloween next year.”