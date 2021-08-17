We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Star of The Voice UK Lydia Lucy has announced that she is pregnant just months after facing the heartbreak of a miscarriage.

The songstress, who appeared on the talent show back in 2016, has confirmed she is expecting a baby girl with her partner Tommy Watson, after a devastating miscarriage in December last year.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Lydia had been on tour with Will.I.am and the Black Eyed Peas and revealed that she has yet to tell the music icon her big baby news.

“I haven’t shared the news with him yet, so hopefully it’ll be a nice surprise. I’m sure he’ll be over the moon and I’ll be getting a congratulations message from him,” she explained.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Lydia opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss and the joy of expecting again, admitting that she believes her current pregnancy is sign from her late sister Lucy that “everything is going to be alright”.

Lydia is currently recovering from two blood clots, a kidney infection, and possible sepsis in hospital and says that her partner Tommy Watson had been “an angel” during her pregnancy.

Chatting to the publication, Lydia went on to say, “I didn’t have any morning sickness, I didn’t have any real pregnancy symptoms, I sort of just breezed through until the last couple of weeks, so I thought it must be a boy because they say that girls create more sickness – I’m making up for it now!”

The couple confirmed their joyous news with a sweet Instagram post, showing the pair beaming surrounding by pink and blue flowers, with Tommy holding an ultrasound scam photo up in the air.

“So….. we’ve been keeping a little secret but……. I guess our secret is out and @tommywatson94 & I can’t wait to meet you our beautiful baby GIRL,” she wrote beside the snap.

Candidly speaking about the pain of her baby loss, Lydia explained that she had planned to tell Tommy about her pregnancy on Christmas Day, but she started bleeding and a trip to the hospital confirmed that she had miscarried.

However, the rising singer admitted that the more people she told about it, the more at ease she felt. As she said, It is something that people should speak out about.

For families hoping to conceive their rainbow baby Lydia said, “The only thing I can say is that it is very worrying but people put too much pressure on themselves.

“I actually wasn’t trying because I was so heartbroken, I didn’t feel that I could.

“I thought it was my fault, I was blaming myself, but my message to women out there would that it’s not your fault, it’s heartbreaking but you have to try not to get disheartened and try not to worry, that’s the main thing.”