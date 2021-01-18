We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The TV health expert, who regularly appears alongside Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to share her medical knowledge, is expecting with her boyfriend Stuart McKay after fears she would not become a mother.

Dr Zoe, 40, admitted that she was concerned that she had not yet met anyone to start a family with and had even considered attempting to get pregnant “on her own”.

Speaking on her pregnancy joy, Dr Zoe told Hello! magazine, “Having my scan was just the most amazing thing. It’s so magical, the wonder of seeing this little life that’s growing inside you.

“As a doctor none of this is new to me, but when you’re the patient the experience is the same as for anyone else.

“There are two big ambitions I always had in life – one was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother.”

Zoe went on to explain, “When I met Stuart I was considering having a baby on my own.

“As Stuart and I got to know each other it almost felt disingenuous and wrong not to talk about this thing that, in the months leading up to that, had been a really big part of my life.

“So on our third or fourth date I told him I needed to know what his intentions were if our relationship worked out.”

Sharing his early optimism, Stuart who met Zoe in a bar in Portugal added, “I told her she should have a back-up and keep investigating her options but at the same time I said I believed it would work out between us and, if it did, I would love to have children with her.”