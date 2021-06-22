We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams welcomed her first son with partner Stuart McKay earlier this month and has now revealed her super unique baby name choice.

Sharing the happy news with her followers, the new mother shared a sweet photo of the three of them holding hands, along with an adorable caption that read, ‘So delighted to announce that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe sound, and doing great.

‘We are taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble but I promise to share all the details once I’m back online next week ❤️’

Now the daytime doctor has revealed the special meaning behind her son’s name is a nod to her love story, which began 20 months ago when she met Stuart in a pub in Lisbon, Portugal.

Zoe confirmed that she and Stuart have named their son Lisbon Lion Williams-McKay.

She told HELLO! magazine, “We had picked out the name Lisbon very early in our relationship, before he was even conceived.”

Stuart added, “He’s a strong little boy, he did a press-up on my chest within his first hour of being born.”

Zoe, who is taking a year of maternity leave from her job as an NHS GP, has shared her plans to return to work alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, revealing her plans to introduce him to the This Morning team.

“This Morning is such a family. Lisbon is a well-behaved baby so far, so I’d love to bring him in and introduce him to the team,” she said.