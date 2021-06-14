We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams has welcomed her first child with her partner Stuart McKay.

Dr. Zoe, who regularly gives health advice on the ITV daytime show which is presented by Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, has become a first-time parent along with her partner Stuart McKay, uploaded a sweet snap of all three of them holding hands and captioned it, ‘So delighted to announce that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe sound, and doing great.

‘We are taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble but I promise to share all the details once I’m back online next week ❤️’

It is not yet known what baby name the couple have chosen for their son or daughter and it’s not yet known whether they’ve had a boy or a girl.

As the couple looks forward to enjoying some time together as a family and has asked for privacy in the coming days as more details are expected to be revealed in due course.

Zoe, 40, announced she was pregnant back in January and previously told Hello! that she had been thinking about using a sperm donor in a bid to become a mother, but went on to meet her partner Stuart at a chance meeting in a bar in Portugal before the Coronavirus pandemic and whom she now calls the “love of her life”.

“There are two big ambitions I always had in life – one was to be a doctor and the other was to be a mother,” said Zoe.

And Stuart was supportive of her ambitions, he said, ‘”I told her she should have a back-up and keep investigating her options but at the same time, I said I believed it would work out between us and, if it did, I would love to have children with her.”

And This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams was blown away by how things have worked out. She added, “If I could go back two years and speak to myself and say that by January 2021 you will have met the love of your life, be pregnant and you’ll have spent most of the year in lockdown I would have said you are having a laugh!”

Meanwhile, friends and fans have rallied around with their congratulations. Eamonn Holmes wrote, ‘Wonderful news’, Ruth Langsford put, ‘Congratulations!!! 🎉🎉🎉 Can’t wait to see him/her Enjoy your baby love bubble!’ and Andrea McLean wrote, ‘Ohhhhh congratulations!!!’