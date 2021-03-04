We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield is being tipped to replace Bradley Walsh on ITV's The Chase.

The ITV morning telly star is bookies favourite to replace TV presenter Bradley Walsh after rumours surfaced that the longstanding quiz show host is stepping down.

Chase EXTRA launches next week and will not be hosted by Bradley, 60, who has hosted the regular ITV teatime show since it began back in 2009.

And Bradley’s absence, which comes after it was revealed he is to be a granddad, has prompted rumours that he is leaving following the announcement of a new spin-off show.

Although Bradley hasn’t stated what it means for his future on the main show, Paddy Power bookmakers have since predicted that 2021 could be his last year presenting the show with odds on him leaving stand at 10/11.

A Paddy Power spokesperson told The Sun, “Bradley Walsh is such a major part of The Chase that it’s hard to imagine the show without him. I mean, who else is going to break down laughing at questions including names like Fanny Chmelar and Dick Tingeler?

“With ITV bosses making moves to run a spin-off show without Brad, it seems that it’s not just the contestants who are now “one step closer to home”.”

Meanwhile, if he is replaced, This Morning host Phillip Schofield, who admitted he turned to medication to deal with the pain of hiding his sexuality, is the favourite to land the job. With Dermot O’Leary and Shane Ritchie also named in the running.

ITV announced on Monday that its new six-part series would be added to the ITV hub starting on 8th March, and will see each Chaser appear on their own episode, with quiz tips and 10 questions for contestants to tackle.

Each new instalment of The Chase EXTRA will be released every Monday at 6pm.

Phillip currently hosts ITVs daytime show This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. He came out as gay on the show last year and has written an autobiography about his personal struggles with his sexuality.