TOWIE star Frankie Essex welcomes twins with beau Luke Luv

TOWIE star Frankie Essex has welcomed twins with her partner Luke Luv.

The former The Only Way is Essex star, who is Joey Essex’s sister, has given birth to a boy and a girl.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers, Frankie penned, “Double the love. Our baby bears have arrived,” alongside a sweet snap of Luke carrying the newborn babies in their car seats out of the hospital.

Frankie and Luke announced their baby news on Valentine’s Day of 2022, confirming the pair were set to become parents to twins. The new mum captioned the post, “Roses are red violets are blue we’re not just having one baby we’re having two. Twinnies. I love you so much @lukeluv.”

In March, the couple revealed that they were expecting a boy and a girl during their gender reveal party.

Frankie was joined by her friends and family at a recent lunch to celebrate her pregnancy, she was spotted close to Luke in the video as her brother Joey Essex posted on his Instagram, “A proud brother about to become an uncle, congratulations to my sister and Luke. Boy and girl.”

Frankie has previously revealed that she is looking forward to being a mother, despite the fact that her pregnancy was unplanned.

She told OK! magazine, “It’s so overwhelming, being pregnant with all the emotions you go through. But with having the house, I’ve had a lot to focus on.”

Frankie confessed that she and Luke didn’t want to find out the gender of their unborn babies at first, but that they changed their minds to avoid any more surprises.

The pair shared they didn’t expect to become pregnant so soon after stopping the contraceptive pill. Frankie told new! magazine, “Luke suggested I come off it, as it took one of his friends two years to get pregnant, and we wanted to try soon, plus I wanted to let my body go back to normal.”