Twilight star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany have welcomed their first child, a year after suffering a tragic pregnancy loss.

Kellan, who is best known for playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight film franchise, confirmed the happy news that he and Brittany were expecting again back in September.

Brittany has now given birth to a baby girl named Ashtyn.

Confirming that she and Kellan have already enjoyed the first week with a newborn, Brittany revealed that their daughter was born on February 22, penning, ‘She’s here!!!!

Ashtyn Lilly Lutz.’

Sharing a series of print-out camera snaps of their daughter on Instagram, Brittany reflected on how much her birth means to them.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, suffered the heartbreaking loss of a pregnancy at six months last year.

‘The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away,’ she wrote.

‘It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.

‘God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow,’ new mum Brittany added.

After Brittany announced that she and Kellan were expecting Ashtyn, she shared some poignant details of her experience of losing her unborn child and coping with it.

‘After nothing but glowing reports, clear ultrasounds and scans, and a perfect bill of health for me and her, her life would end barely after it began.

‘We were gearing up for the most exciting season of our lives and instead encountered the most horrific, painful, traumatic, and unimaginable one. ⁣Our sweet girl went to heaven and I delivered a baby at 27 weeks I’d never get to meet.’